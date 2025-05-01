SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $17.127 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $10.431 billion, or $0.98 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $155.667 billion from $143.313 billion last year.Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $17.127 Bln. vs. $10.431 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $155.667 Bln vs. $143.313 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $159 - $164 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX