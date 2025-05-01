WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $185.69 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $88.66 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $745.15 million from $648.83 million last year.Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $185.69 Mln. vs. $88.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $745.15 Mln vs. $648.83 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3,100 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX