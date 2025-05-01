WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.463 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $1.789 billion, or $3.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.586 billion or $2.87 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $5.669 billion from $6.123 billion last year.EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.463 Bln. vs. $1.789 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.669 Bln vs. $6.123 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX