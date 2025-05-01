WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $12.92 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $35.23 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.03 million or $1.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $442.91 million from $469.76 million last year.Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $12.92 Mln. vs. $35.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $442.91 Mln vs. $469.76 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX