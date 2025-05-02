WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) released Loss for its first quarter of -$43.58 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$43.58 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$38.98 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $320.27 million from $314.07 million last year.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$43.58 Mln. vs. -$38.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.37 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue: $320.27 Mln vs. $314.07 Mln last year.The company now expects adjusted funds from operations per share to be between $1.42 and $1.59 for fiscal year 2025, with the midpoint revised down by $0.06.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX