Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 26.50 today

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 26.50 as from today, 2 May 2025.

Investor contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

