Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
PR Newswire
02.05.2025 07:24 Uhr
125 Leser
Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 26.50 today

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 26.50 as from today, 2 May 2025.

-END-

Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--ex-dividend-nok-26-50-today,c4143747

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-ex-dividend-nok-26-50-today-302444858.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
