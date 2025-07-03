Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 13:00
57,20 Euro
+2,51 % +1,40
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,1057,4013:16
57,2057,3013:04
03.07.2025
Aker ASA: Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2025

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2025 on July 16, 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time: 09:00am CEST
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025,c4183793

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025-302497577.html

