Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Telekom AG Street: Friedrich Ebert Allee 140 Postal code: 53113 City: Bonn

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.85 % 4.96 % 5.81 % 4986458596 Previous notification 0.88 % 5.07 % 5.95 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US2515661054 0 2447206 0 % 0.05 % DE0005557508 0 39877805 0 % 0.80 % Total 42325011 0.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 2085838 0.04 % Right Of Use Open 118665 0.002 % Call Option 14.02.2029 7814707 0.16 % Call Warrant 19.03.2027 144093 0.003 % Total 10163303 0.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 16.12.2033 Cash 16557301 0.33 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1937672 0.04 % Forward 20.03.2026 Cash 1613939 0.03 % Future 16.12.2033 Cash 5697611 0.11 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 11355287 0.23 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 191171741 3.83 % Swap 26.04.2035 Cash 8727624 0.18 % Total 237061176 4.75 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Apr 2025





