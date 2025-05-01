Anzeige
WKN: A0DNCY | ISIN: US25659T1079 | Ticker-Symbol: FUO
Tradegate
29.04.25
14:08 Uhr
67,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,74 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5068,0009:05
66,5068,0009:07
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 22:15 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.: Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

"We had a strong second quarter with continued momentum across our end markets, especially in Auto and Mobile," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "While there is economic uncertainty, we are well positioned to operate across a range of scenarios. We are in a strong financial position, we continue to see strong engagement from our ecosystem, and we remain focused on driving long-term growth."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $370 million, compared to $365 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • GAAP net income was $92 million or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $98 million or $1.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter net income was $131 million or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $123 million or $1.27 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Dolby repurchased approximately 429,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $35 million, and ended the quarter with approximately $352 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

  • The Super Bowl and March Madness were available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
  • In the UK, Sky released the Sky Glass Gen 2 TV that supports Dolby Vision and a Dolby Atmos soundbar built into the TV.
  • LG announced the evo C5 and G5 TVs with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
  • Waipu.tv, a market leader in IPTV/OTT in Germany, announced support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
  • TOD, a leading streaming platform for sports and entertainment in the Middle East and Northern Africa, launched a 4K set-top box supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
  • OPPO launched the Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s, and Find X8s+, all supporting Dolby Vision capture and playback.
  • Sonos, Vizio, and Teufel released soundbars that support Dolby Atmos.
  • Porsche announced that Dolby Atmos will be supported in the Taycan, the Panamera, the Cayenne, and the 911 in the 2026 models.
  • Cadillac announced that its entire EV lineup in 2026 will support Dolby Atmos.
  • Volvo, Xiaomi, and Hyundai recently announced new vehicle models that support our technologies.
  • Dolby Laboratories and AMC Entertainment announced an expansion of their partnership that will add 40 Dolby Cinema screens at select locations nationwide by 2027.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2025.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing below due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including developments concerning trade restrictions and changes in trade or diplomatic relationships, supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its third quarter of fiscal 2025:

  • Total revenue is estimated to range from $290 million to $320 million.
  • Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $265 million to $295 million.
  • Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 86% on a GAAP basis and approximately 88% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $225 million to $235 million on a GAAP basis and from $190 million to $200 million on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 20.5% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.26 to $0.41 on a GAAP basis and from $0.62 to $0.77 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2025:

  • Total revenue is expected to range from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion.
  • Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion.
  • Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 87% on a GAAP basis and approximately 90% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $905 million to $920 million on a GAAP basis and from $760 million to $775 million on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Dolby expects operating margins to be roughly 20% on a GAAP basis and to be roughly 33% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 22.5% on a GAAP basis and around 20.0% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.31 to $2.46 on a GAAP basis and from $3.88 to $4.03 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com or by dialing 1-888-210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 1, 2025, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.

Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of such statements, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)


Fiscal Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended


March 28,
2025

March 29,
2024


March 28,
2025

March 29,
2024

Revenue:






Licensing

$ 346,006

$ 338,240


$ 676,485

$ 632,007

Products and services

23,555

26,283


50,075

48,090

Total revenue

369,561

364,523


726,560

680,097







Cost of revenue:






Cost of licensing

19,685

15,318


40,795

31,054

Cost of products and services

16,152

23,459


35,816

39,783

Total cost of revenue

35,837

38,777


76,611

70,837







Gross profit

333,724

325,746


649,949

609,260







Operating expenses:






Research and development

61,707

62,493


128,345

129,526

Sales and marketing

89,629

90,038


184,028

169,041

General and administrative

70,415

66,742


140,507

131,908

Restructuring charges/(credits)

4,210

(2,495)


9,426

3,596

Total operating expenses

225,961

216,778


462,306

434,071







Operating income

107,763

108,968


187,643

175,189







Other income/(expense):






Interest income/(expense), net

3,559

8,597


6,205

17,784

Other income, net

8,928

4,183


12,453

9,608

Total other income

12,487

12,780


18,658

27,392







Income before income taxes

120,250

121,748


206,301

202,581

Provision for income taxes

(28,024)

(23,534)


(46,005)

(36,786)

Net income including noncontrolling interest

92,226

98,214


160,296

165,795

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(433)

(384)


(681)

(984)

Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 91,793

$ 97,830


$ 159,615

$ 164,811







Net income per share:






Basic

$ 0.95

$ 1.02


$ 1.66

$ 1.72

Diluted

$ 0.94

$ 1.01


$ 1.64

$ 1.69

Weighted-average shares outstanding:






Basic

96,329

95,718


95,972

95,547

Diluted

97,471

96,856


97,581

97,397

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands; unaudited)



March 28,
2025

September 27,
2024


ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 626,551

$ 482,047


Restricted cash

123,791

95,705


Accounts receivable, net

314,114

315,465


Contract assets, net

230,352

197,478


Inventories, net

34,594

33,728


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

59,878

69,994


Total current assets

1,389,280

1,194,417


Long-term investments

73,757

89,267


Property, plant, and equipment, net

472,663

479,109


Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,086

39,046


Goodwill and intangible assets, net

937,083

967,722


Deferred taxes

223,410

219,758


Other non-current assets

98,757

120,609


Total assets

$ 3,229,036

$ 3,109,928






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 17,288

$ 17,380


Accrued liabilities

376,498

347,529


Income taxes payable

13,309

9,045


Contract liabilities

39,615

31,644


Operating lease liabilities

10,775

12,238


Total current liabilities

457,485

417,836


Non-current contract liabilities

29,664

34,593


Non-current operating lease liabilities

29,656

34,754


Other non-current liabilities

129,212

135,852


Total liabilities

646,017

623,035






Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock

55

53


Class B common stock

40

41


Retained earnings

2,601,552

2,496,255


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,978)

(19,187)


Total stockholders' equity - Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

2,573,669

2,477,162


Noncontrolling interest

9,350

9,731


Total stockholders' equity

2,583,019

2,486,893


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,229,036

$ 3,109,928


DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)



Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended



March 28,
2025

March 29,
2024


Operating activities:




Net income including noncontrolling interest

$ 160,296

$ 165,795


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

43,899

35,890


Stock-based compensation

66,734

60,809


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

5,725

5,847


Amortization of premium on investments

-

(1,757)


Provision for/(benefit from) credit losses

1,967

(1,454)


Deferred income taxes

(3,741)

(6,779)


Other non-cash items affecting net income

(13,844)

(2,500)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(420)

(18,509)


Contract assets, net

(32,864)

(61,008)


Inventories

(1,155)

(7,836)


Operating lease right-of-use assets

(1,608)

(7,848)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

38,653

33,527


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

27,267

3,923


Income taxes, net

5,906

5,215


Contract liabilities

3,282

2,651


Operating lease liabilities

(5,682)

1,028


Other non-current liabilities

(12,739)

(17,176)


Net cash provided by operating activities

281,676

189,818






Investing activities:




Purchases of marketable securities

-

(104,135)


Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

15,911

4,451


Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

-

97,459


Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale

16,881

-


Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(13,676)

(15,015)


Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments

(1,362)

-


Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

17,754

(17,240)






Financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock

26,124

29,345


Repurchase of common stock

(49,999)

(104,999)


Payment of excise tax on repurchase of common stock

(261)

-


Payment of cash dividend

(63,377)

(57,268)


Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(981)

(1,047)


Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock

(33,950)

(36,054)


Equity issued in connection with business combination

-

722


Net cash used in financing activities

(122,444)

(169,301)






Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(4,396)

3,113


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

172,590

6,390


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

577,752

817,966


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 750,342

$ 824,356


Licensing Revenue by Market

(unaudited)




The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in thousands, except percentage amounts):



Fiscal Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended


Market

March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


March 28, 2025


March 29, 2024


Broadcast

$ 94,249

27 %


$ 105,480

31 %


$ 210,011

31 %


$ 217,896

34 %


Mobile

100,123

29 %


88,690

26 %


161,647

24 %


123,977

20 %


CE

38,140

11 %


42,221

12 %


87,597

13 %


95,441

15 %


PC

58,402

17 %


49,938

15 %


89,658

13 %


79,617

13 %


Other

55,092

16 %


51,911

16 %


127,572

19 %


115,076

18 %


Total licensing revenue

$ 346,006

100 %


$ 338,240

100 %


$ 676,485

100 %


$ 632,007

100 %


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)


The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the second quarters of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024:


Net income:




Fiscal Quarter Ended

(in thousands)




March 28,
2025

March 29,
2024

GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.




$ 91,793

$ 97,830

Stock-based compensation (1)




30,664

28,915

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)




10,078

3,031

Restructuring charges/(credits)




4,210

(2,495)

Income tax adjustments




(6,017)

(4,091)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.




$ 130,728

$ 123,190







(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:






Cost of products and services




$ 414

$ 356

Research and development




9,043

8,949

Sales and marketing




10,640

9,927

General and administrative




10,567

9,683







(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:






Cost of licensing




$ 6,720

$ (15)

Cost of products and services




728

524

Sales and marketing




317

650

General and administrative




1,872

1,872

Other income, net




441

-







Diluted earnings per share:




Fiscal Quarter Ended





March 28,
2025

March 29,
2024

GAAP diluted earnings per share




$ 0.94

$ 1.01

Stock-based compensation




0.32

0.30

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles




0.10

0.03

Restructuring charges




0.04

(0.03)

Income tax adjustments




(0.06)

(0.04)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share




$ 1.34

$ 1.27













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)




97,471

96,856

The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025 included in this release:


Gross margin:



Q3 2025



Fiscal 2025

GAAP gross margin



86.0 %



87.0 %

Stock-based compensation



0.1 %



0.1 %

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



1.9 %



2.9 %

Non-GAAP gross margin



88.0 %



90.0 %








Operating expenses (in millions):



Q3 2025



Fiscal 2025

GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$225 - $235



$905 - $920

Stock-based compensation



(32)



(127)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(3)



(9)

Restructuring charges



-



(9)

Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$190 - $200



$760 - $775








Operating margin:





Fiscal 2025

GAAP operating margin






20% +/-

Stock-based compensation






9 %

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles






3 %

Restructuring charges






1 %

Non-GAAP operating margin






33% +/-








Effective tax rate:



Q3 2025



Fiscal 2025

GAAP effective tax rate



23.0 %



22.5 %

Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)



(2%) - 0%



(2%) - 0%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)



(1%) - 0%



(1%) - 0%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate



20.5 %



20.0 %








Diluted earnings per share:


Q3 2025


Fiscal 2025



Low

High


Low

High

GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)


$ 0.26

$ 0.41


$ 2.31

$ 2.46

Stock-based compensation


0.33

0.33


1.34

1.34

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles


0.11

0.11


0.42

0.42

Restructuring charges


-

-


0.10

0.10

Income tax adjustments


(0.08)

(0.08)


(0.29)

(0.29)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)


$ 0.62

$ 0.77


$ 3.88

$ 4.03








Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)


96,900

96,900


97,200

97,200

Investor Contact:
 Peter Goldmacher
415-254-7415
[email protected]

Media Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
