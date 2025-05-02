Cinis Fertilizer AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ)

Cinis Fertilizer AB, reg. no 559154-0322, (the "Company"), has today, on 2 May 2025, held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company resolved on the following:

Directed issue of shares

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 15 April 2025 on a directed share issue of no more than 9,000,000 shares to Adam Nawrocki. The subscription price for each share is SEK 1.00. The directed share issue entails an increase of the Company's share capital by no more than 90,000 through the issue of no more than 9,000,000 new shares.

Directed issue of convertible debentures

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 15 April 2025 on a directed issue of convertible debentures with a nominal amount of up to SEK 10,800,000 to Van Iperen International B.V. (the "Convertible Issue"). The convertible debentures carry a fixed annual interest rate of four per cent from, but excluding, the date of issuance of the convertible debentures up to and including the maturity date. The subscription price for the convertible debentures corresponds to their nominal amount, which is SEK 1.00 or multiples thereof. The holder of the convertible debentures has the right to convert the convertible debentures into shares during the period from, and including, the date of registration of the convertible debentures with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 30 May 2028. In the event of full conversion of the nominal amount, including capitalised interest, the Company's share capital will increase by no more than SEK 36,156.34 through the issuance of no more than 3,615,634 new shares.

Subscription and allotment of shares and convertible debentures

Van Iperen International B.V. has subscribed for all 10,800,000 convertible debentures in the Convertible Issue, and the Company's Board of Directors has today resolved to allot all of the convertible debentures to them. Furthermore, Adam Nawrocki has subscribed for all 7,200,000 shares in the directed shares issue resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 15 April 2025, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2024 (the "Share Issue"). The Board of Directors has resolved to allot all 7,200,000 shares to Adam Nawrocki in the Share Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Becker, IR and Communications Officer, Cinis Fertilizer

charlotte@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 730 37 07 07

Jakob Liedberg, CEO, Cinis Fertilizer

jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 768 58 12 86