Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Freeman to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Freeman is a U.S. Certified Professional Geologist and a licensed geologist in the State of Alaska as well as a member of several professional organizations. Since forming Avalon Development in 1985, Curt and his crews have conducted mineral exploration all over Alaska as well as in the Yukon, the western United States, Central America, South America, New Zealand and Africa. Mr. Freeman is a Founding Director and former President of the Company prior to its listing on TSX-V in 2022, and a Founding Director of several publicly-listed and private mineral exploration companies.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Company's Chairman, said "We are pleased to have Mr. Freeman join the Board of Valhalla. Curt is a well-respected geologist with many years of experience working not only in Alaska but around the world. He has been involved with exploring and developing many successful projects and understands what it takes to make a mine. We welcome him to the Board of Valhalla and looking forward to working together to advance the Sun and Smucker deposits located in the Ambler mining district of Alaska."

The Company also announces the resignation of Raj Chowdhry as a director of the Company citing time constraints related to other professional commitments.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board, we would like to thank Raj for his contributions to Valhalla over the years and we wish him the best of success in his future ventures," said Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the Board.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VMXXF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For more information on the Company, please contact Valhalla Metals Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250561

SOURCE: Valhalla Metals Inc.