MSA Safety Announces 55 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today approved the company's 55th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend from $0.51 per common share to $0.53 per common share. The change reflects a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend and a 5% increase in 2025 dividends per common share compared to 2024. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

"As part of our balanced capital allocation strategy, we're pleased to fund our 55th consecutive annual dividend increase," commented Elyse Brody, MSA Safety Interim Chief Financial Officer. "With robust free cash flow generation, we're focused on investing in growth programs that align with our Accelerate strategy. Our strong balance sheet positions us well to execute this growth strategy while delivering on our longstanding commitment of returning value to shareholders."

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

