Metavista3D Inc.: Metavista Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV:DDD)(FSE:E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announces that it has been granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") at the request of the Company. As previously announced on April 15, 2025, the application for the MCTO was made due to a delay in the preparation and audit of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). As anticipated, the Company was not able to file its Annual Filings by April 30, 2025, being the prescribed filing deadline under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Pursuant to the MCTO, the Company now has until June 30, 2025 to file the Annual Filings.

The Company is working diligently with Davidson & Company LLP to complete the audit and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as practicable.The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 31, 2025, and will issue a news release announcing the completion of such filings at that time. In the interim, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of news release for so long as the Annual Filings remain outstanding.

During the management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will be subject to a trading prohibition in accordance with the terms of the MCTO and will not be permitted to trade in the Company's securities until the Annual Filings are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo- holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Jeffrey Carlson CEO

E: jeff@metavista3d.com

T: (702) 518-3220

