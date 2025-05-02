Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
02.05.25
11:37 Uhr
178,80 Euro
+0,60
+0,34 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSIONGROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSIONGROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,60182,8019:31
180,60182,4019:31
Actusnews Wire
02.05.2025 17:53 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VusionGroup announces the publication of its 2024 Universal Registration Document

Finanznachrichten News

VusionGroup announces the publication
of its 2024 Universal Registration Document

VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) announced that it has submitted its 2024 Universal Registration Document to the French regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30th, 2025 under the registration number D.25-0355.

Copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at VusionGroup's corporate headquarters, 55, place Nelson Mandela, 92024 Nanterre.

The following information is included in the 2024 Universal Registration Document:

  • the annual financial statements;
  • the Management report;
  • the Report on the Company's Governance;
  • the Sustainability statement ;
  • The assurance report on the Sustainability statement ;
  • the Auditors' Reports;
  • information regarding the share buyback program.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Company's website at the following address: ..

An English version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the Company's website at the following address: VusionGroup - Regulated Information - Universal Registration Document

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 www.vusion.com

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press contact : vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

VusionGroup - 55, place Nelson Mandela - CS 60106 92024 Nanterre - France A limited company with share capital of €31,917,316 - Registration number in the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register: 479 345 464 I Tel: + 33 (0)1 34 34 61 61 - Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 69 78 00 www.vusion.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWyeZMpmZ2+VynBvlpprnGGZm25mmGbHbGmYyWFul8eccHCWymuWacWZZnJimW1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91485-vusiongroup_pr_urd_2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.