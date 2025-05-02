VusionGroup announces the publication

of its 2024 Universal Registration Document

VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) announced that it has submitted its 2024 Universal Registration Document to the French regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30th, 2025 under the registration number D.25-0355.

Copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at VusionGroup's corporate headquarters, 55, place Nelson Mandela, 92024 Nanterre.

The following information is included in the 2024 Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial statements;

the Management report;

the Report on the Company's Governance;

the Sustainability statement ;

The assurance report on the Sustainability statement ;

the Auditors' Reports;

information regarding the share buyback program.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Company's website at the following address: ..

An English version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the Company's website at the following address: VusionGroup - Regulated Information - Universal Registration Document

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press contact : vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

VusionGroup - 55, place Nelson Mandela - CS 60106 92024 Nanterre - France

