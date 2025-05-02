Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") announced that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-10") in respect to the maiden mineral resource estimate for the Company's Brewer Gold-Copper deposit ("Brewer deposit"), located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, Brewer Gold-Copper Project, Jefferson, South Carolina, USA", with an effective date of March 20, 2025, and an issue date of May 2, 205, was prepared under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") standards by Qualified Persons (QP), Patrick O. Quigley and Patrick J. Hollenbeck.

The Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 13 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine (https://oceanagold.com/operation/haile/). The proximity of the Brewer Gold-Copper Project to the Haile Gold Mine does not imply that mineralization or results from Haile are indicative of mineralization at Brewer.

Table 1: Brewer in Situ Mineral Resource Statement (0.5 g/t Au cutoff):





Average Value Material Content I&I Mass Au Cu Au Cu

thousand tonnes g/t ppm thousand oz thousand lbs. Indicated 6,022 1.04 1,266 202 16,811 Inferred 7,805 0.84 460 210 7,908 Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.

(1) Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(2) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

(4) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

(5) A NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to review the full report, which will provide further details on key assumptions, parameters, and risks associated with the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 2: Brewer Inferred Backfill Mineral Resource Statement:





Average Value Material Content Backfill Model Mass Au Cu Au Cu

thousand tonnes g/t ppm thousand oz thousand lbs. HLP 1-4 2,000 0.17 94 11 414 HLP 5 1,579 0.49 863 25 3,007 HLP 6 2,429 0.22 292 17 1,561 Waste Rock 5,159 0.49 343 80 3,897 B6 (Waste Rock) 733 0.26 105 6 171 Total 11,900 0.36 345 139 9,050 Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.

(1) Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(2) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve.

(4) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

(5) Details on the metallurgical properties and processing methods required to extract gold and copper from the backfill material have not been undertaken. As such, the Backfill resource is considered theoretical and additional studies are required to report the inferred resources at a higher level of confidence. No cutoff grade was applied to the backfill mineral resource.

(6) A NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to review the full report, which will provide further details on key assumptions, parameters, and risks associated with the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, the Company's Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is a U.S.-focused exploration company 100% committed to advancing the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina-a large, underexplored system with the potential to host both near-surface epithermal and deep porphyry-style mineralization. Located just 13 km from OceanaGold's producing Haile Gold Mine, Brewer is a past-producing operation now under modern exploration.

A maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate with an effective date of May 2, 2025, outlines 202,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category (6.0 Mt @ 1.04 g/t Au) plus another 210,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category (7.8 Mt @ 0.84 g/t Au), with significant expansion potential in multiple directions. In addition, a resource estimate of the backfill material contained in the former open pit estimates 139,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category (11.9 Mt @ 0.36 g/t Au). Supported by a seasoned technical team, established infrastructure, and strong community relationships, Carolina Rush is aggressively advancing Brewer's near-surface epithermal and deep porphyry potential.

