Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush," "Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Laurie Curtis has rejoined the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"As we advance our deep drilling exploration of the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in partnership with OceanaGold, Laurie's return to the Board is both timely and strategic," said Layton Croft, President and CEO. "Laurie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in large-scale exploration, project evaluation, and working alongside large mining companies. His insight will be instrumental as we assess the full potential of Brewer and position the project for disciplined, value-driven advancement."

Dr. Curtis is an economic geologist and geochemist with more than four decades of global exploration and development experience across multiple commodities, including gold, copper, uranium, and base metals. He previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Intrepid Mines Ltd. from 1996 to 2007, where he led the company through significant exploration, development, and corporate growth initiatives. He is currently non-executive Chairman of Excellon Resources, a mine developer and explorer.

Throughout his career, Dr. Curtis has consulted for major mining companies worldwide and has held board and senior leadership positions with numerous publicly listed mining companies, including Wheaton River Minerals, Homestake Canada, High River Gold Mines, and Breakwater Resources. He continues to advise exploration and development companies across North America, providing strategic and technical guidance at both project and corporate levels.

Dr. Curtis previously served on the Board of Directors of Carolina Rush and currently acts as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. His return to the Board further strengthens Carolina Rush's technical depth and governance experience as the Company advances its copper exploration portfolio. The Company believes Dr. Curtis's extensive experience in exploration strategy, project evaluation, and capital markets will contribute meaningfully to Carolina Rush's long-term growth and value creation objectives.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

For additional information, please visit our new website at http://www.TheCarolinaRush.com/ and our X feed: https://twitter.com/TheCarolinaRush.

Source: Carolina Rush Corporation