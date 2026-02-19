Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate 3,750,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is a Southeastern U.S.-focused exploration company advancing the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina, which is now under an Earn-In Option Agreement with OceanaGold Corporation. Brewer is a large, underexplored system with demonstrated near-surface Au-Cu epithermal mineralization and potential for deeper porphyry-style mineralization. Brewer is located 13 km from OceanaGold's producing Haile Gold Mine, which has 2025 production guidance of 170,000-200,000 ounces of gold (source: www.oceanagold.com).

The information disclosed from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization at Brewer.

