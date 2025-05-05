Brain+ A/S: Brain+ selected for the NHS Dementia Innovators Programme in the UK

Copenhagen, Denmark, 5 May 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or "the Company") has been selected for the Dementia Innovators Programme in the United Kingdom (UK), a newly launched initiative by the NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society. The programme is application based and supports high-potential innovations addressing critical needs in dementia care, offering participants direct access to NHS commissioners, clinicians and national networks. Brain+' selection is a validating recognition of the clinical relevance of Ayla - your CST Assistant in the UK dementia care pathway and expected to advance commercial uptake of the product.

Background

The UK National Health Services Clinical Entrepreneur Programme (NHS CEP) is the world's largest entrepreneurial workforce development initiative. Since its inception in 2016, the programme has supported over 1,200 NHS staff, and industrial participants have launched more than 500 ventures, representing over 7% of the UK life sciences sector and attracting more than $1 billion in investment.

The Dementia Innovators Programme is a pilot offered under the NHS CEP in collaboration with Alzheimer's Society, the UK's leading dementia research charity, to support professionals with an idea to help improve the lives of people affected by dementia. The programme aims to increase participants' skills and knowledge to develop their innovation in tandem with NHS needs, while giving them access to a network of mentors, healthcare professionals and industry experts.

Brain+ applied for participation in the programme in late 2024 to advance implementation of the Ayla dementia care platform into the NHS.

Benefits and strategic relevance

Participation in the Dementia Innovators Programme provides Brain+ with a structured and credible platform to advance its UK market strategy through NHS-aligned pilot opportunities, targeted engagement, and access to public procurement stakeholders. This marks a timely strategic milestone as the Company is building UK market presence for Ayla - your CST Assistant, which is focused on digitally enabling the delivery of NICE-recommended, non-pharmacological therapy for people with mild to moderate dementia.

The recognition affirms Ayla's clinical and strategic relevance to the UK dementia pathway. It provides a trusted framework for advancing commercial uptake within the NHS - building on a strong foundation of clinical validation, early market traction, and growing system demand.

Key highlights

Validation: Selection by the NHS CEP and Alzheimer's Society confirms the strategic fit of Ayla with UK dementia priorities and reinforces institutional credibility.

Selection by the NHS CEP and Alzheimer's Society confirms the strategic fit of Ayla with UK dementia priorities and reinforces institutional credibility. Commercial enablement: Facilitates NHS-aligned pilot activity and procurement conversations to support sales pipeline conversion and implementation.

Facilitates NHS-aligned pilot activity and procurement conversations to support sales pipeline conversion and implementation. Momentum: Builds on Brain+' active engagement with NHS units and dementia care providers towards continued execution of its UK market strategy.

Looking Ahead

Brain+ expects that its participation in the NHS Dementia Innovators Programme will considerably support the progression of its commercial reach and sales opportunities for Ayla - your CST Assistant in the UK - particularly among NHS institutions. While timelines for revenue conversion of NHS customer leads remain subject to public budget cycles, Brain+ anticipates benefits of the programme to materialize over the next 12-18 months.

"We are proud to have been selected for this important programme at such a pivotal time in our UK market journey," said Devika Wood, CEO of brain+. "This opportunity validates the relevance of our dementia offering and allows us to work directly with NHS leaders and dementia specialists to evaluate Ayla in real-world settings, supporting the translation of current market interest into measurable impact and revenue."

---

About the UK Dementia Innovators Programme

The Dementia Innovators Programme is a new collaboration between the National Health Services' Clinical Entrepreneural Programme (NHS CEP) and the Alzheimer's Society in the UK.

NHS CEP is an award-winning initiative, launched in 2016 by the NHS, as a free entrepreneurial work force development programme aimed at NHS staff and healthcare professionals. The programme connects industry, government, regulators, patients and the NHS to remove barriers and accelerate the introduction of new ground-breaking treatments and diagnostics which have the potential to transform care.

This pilot programme, for professionals both within and outside the NHS, is aimed at supporting those with an idea that could help improve the lives of people affected by dementia. The programme aims to give individuals the skills and knowledge to develop their innovation, while giving them access to a network of mentors, healthcare professionals and industry experts.

For more information on the NHS Dementia Innovators Programme: Dementia Innovators Programme - NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: + 44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia, live better lives.