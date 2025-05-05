Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HYPE) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "HyperBit") announces an update to its previously announced purchase of up to ten (10) ultra efficient crypto mining rigs for mining the ALEO token. The Company has now received its first Goldshell AE-BOX II crypto mining rig for set-up and testing.

The Goldshell AE-BOX II ("Goldshell") is an ASIC miner designed for zkSNARK algorithm, specifically targeting ALEO tokens ("Aleo"). The Goldshell AE-BOX II delivers an average hashrate of 54Mh/s while consuming 530W of power, resulting in an energy efficiency of 0.01j/kh. Goldshell is an industry-leading technology company, that was founded in 2017.

Cole Goodwin, COO of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "These particular mining rigs have been carefully selected in preparation for what the Company believes is the upcoming next leg of the crypto bull-market while focusing on profitability. We are greatly encouraged by Bitcoin pricing, again reaching levels above USD $95,000.00, demonstrating a renewed appetite within the crypto community and reaffirming the Company's mandate to expand crypto operations."

ABOUT THE ALEO TOKEN

Aleo was born from a desire to achieve the impossible - to build a user experience on the web that is both truly personal and truly private. Aleo is the first platform to offer fully private applications. Aleo achieves this by leveraging decentralized systems and zero-knowledge cryptography to protect user data on the web. At its core, Aleo offers users and application developers unbounded compute with absolute privacy. By architecting Aleo as a blockchain that is private-by-default, open-source, and built for the web, Aleo is uniquely positioned to address the shortcomings of blockchain adoption.

As of May 2nd, 2025, Aleo has a market capitalization of USD $91.5 Million and a 24-hour trading volume of $7 Million. Aleo hit an all-time high market cap of approximately $9.3 Billion on September 24th, 2024 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.76 Million. Aleo trades on over 10 crypto currency exchanges according to Coinmarketcap.com.

The Company has taken delivery of one (1) initial unit prior to completing the balance of the purchase in order to test delivery times and performance of the equipment.

EXISTING EQUIPMENT OWNED BY HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES

The Company currently owns one hundred and fifty (150) SC200 SiaCoin mining rigs and is actively working towards lower cost power solutions to make these particular rigs more economical.

About SiaCoin

SiaCoin (SC) ("Sia") is the native utility token of Sia, a blockchain-based distributed, decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia acts as a secure, trustless marketplace for cloud storage in which users can lease SiaCoin is the medium of exchange for paying for storage on the network. The main goal of the project access to their unused storage space. Agreements and transactions are enforced with smart contracts, and is to become the "backbone storage layer of the internet." Sia was originally announced in May 2014 before being revised and re-announced a year later in May 2015. It officially launched in June 2015. Learn more about Siacoin at Sia - Decentralized data storage.

As of May 2nd, 2025, SiaCoin has a market capitalization of USD $192 Million and a 24-hour trading volume of $15 Million. SiaCoin hit an all-time high market cap of $2.95 Billion on January 5th, 2018 with a 24-hour trading volume of $785 Million. SiaCoin trades on over 57 Centralized crypto exchanges according to Coinmarketcap.com.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-HyperBit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Associates of Canada, a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to company updates and following us across our social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, X.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HYPE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250739

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.