Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC: HYPAF) (FWB: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering")of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") with a principal amount of $512,450.77 (the "Principal Amount"). The Debentures were issued at an original issue discount equal to 15% (the "OID") of the Principal Amount, resulting in the Company receiving $435,583.15 in gross proceeds.

The Debentures are non-interest bearing and mature on the date that is three (3) months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date"). On the Maturity Date, the Company has the right to convert the Principal Amount, less the OID, into units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Conversion Price"). Further, the Principal Amount, less the OID, may be converted into Units at the Conversion Price, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder, at any time following the date of issuance but on or before the Maturity Date.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

Dallas La Porta, President & CEO of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., commented: "This financing strengthens our financial position as we move toward completing the acquisition of Dogecoin Mining Technologies and transitioning into active mining operations. Our immediate focus is on preparing infrastructure and securing next generation mining equipment, ensuring we're ready to scale quickly and efficiently."

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate cash finder fee of $4,462.50 to an arm's length finder.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to facilitate an order of up to an additional seventy-five (75) ElphaPex DG2 miners and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Dallas La Porta"

Dallas La Porta, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

