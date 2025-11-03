Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has been notified by Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DMTC") that the commencement of mining of Dogecoin and Litecoin began in September 2025 and the initial 20 ElphaPex DG1+ miners, which were ordered by DMTC, are online and hashing at the 11MW, purpose built crypto mining datacenter co-location facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company is working towards closing its acquisition of DMTC as announced on August 21st, 2025.

Dogecoin and Litecoin mining commenced on September 10, 2025 and to date, DMTC has mined 56,902.764 DOGE. The Company anticipates the arrival of its pre-ordered 25 next-gen ElphaPex DG2 rigs shortly, which will be onboarded and optimized upon arrival to add to the total hashing power of DMTC's growing portfolio of ElphaPex hardware.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We are thrilled to now be actively mining through DCMT in the purpose-built datacentre in Quebec, Canada. With our initial DG1+ miners now hashing, we excitedly await the arrival of next-gen DG2 Miners and with the closing of our recently completed convertible debenture financing we plan to make additional ElphaPex equipment orders."

About Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp (DMTC)

Dogecoin Mining Technologies is a Dogecoin and Litecoin crypto mining infrastructure company focused on building scalable, high performance crypto currency mining operations. DMTC has strategically secured key components necessary to execute a large-scale mining platform, including proprietary hardware supply agreements for up to 2,660 Elphapex DG1+ and DG2 ASIC rigs. DMTC has a highly experienced operations team with expertise in blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, and a renewable energy-powered co-location agreement at a facility with access to up to 11 megawatts of capacity. DMTC has secured its portion of that capacity at an anticipated all-in power and hosting rate of under USD$0.07 per kilowatt-hour.

DMTC is positioned to scale mining operations upon allocation of capital resources, leveraging industry-leading hardware, low-cost sustainable energy and operational expertise to pursue attractive profitability and long-term value creation in the rapidly expanding digital asset ecosystem.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the acquisition of DMTC, the Company's and DMTS's crypto-mining operations, and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272849

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.