WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said its Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. has been awarded contract to supply rail fastening systems for a high-speed line between the two southern Chinese cities of Yulin and Cenxi. The order has a volume of around 20 million euros. The rail fastening systems are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, said: 'We are all the more pleased to receive another order from our Chinese customers - a sign of trust that also makes an important contribution to achieving our ambitious goals for the current year.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX