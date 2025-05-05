Ares Management Corporation: Ares Management Announces First Quarter 2025 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

$11.5 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the First Quarter, Reaching a Record of $50.4 Billion Closed in the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $11.5 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 81 transactions during the first quarter of 2025 and approximately $50.4 billion in direct lending commitments across 351 transactions in the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. The $50.4 billion of commitments over the 12-month period represents a new record for the U.S. Direct Lending business. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the first quarter of 2025.

Acron Aviation / TJC

Ares served as an administrative agent and lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support TJC's acquisition of Acron Aviation, a carve-out of the Commercial Aviation Solutions Business of L3Harris Technologies. Acron Aviation is a manufacturer of mission critical, IP-driven avionics products and provider of an integrated suite of aircraft training solutions.

Anaqua / Nordic Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Nordic Capital's acquisition of Anaqua. Anaqua is a provider of intellectual property management software that allows companies to manage their intellectual property ("IP") across the IP lifecycle.

BVI Medical / TPG Growth

Ares served as an administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support TPG Capital's continued growth plans for BVI Medical. BVI Medical is a leading, global developer, manufacturer, and distributor of a broad range ophthalmic surgical products, including consumables, intraocular lenses, equipment, and surgical fluids, serving customers across the globe.

Cambrex / Permira

Ares served as a joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Permira's continued growth plans of Cambrex. Cambrex is a leading western-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization that provides drug substance and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle.

Clario / Astorg & Nordic Capital

Ares served as a joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Astorg and Nordic Capital's continued growth plans for Clario. Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for their pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners, offering comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac solutions, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Encore Fire Protection / Permira

Ares served as an administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Permira's acquisition of Encore Fire Protection. Encore Fire Protection is a leading provider of fire & life safety solutions including maintenance, inspection, repair, replacements and installation for alarm systems, sprinklers, and suppression equipment.

Foundation Risk Partners / Partners Group

Ares served as an administrative agent, sole lead arranger, and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Partner Group's continued growth plans for Foundation Risk Partners. Foundation Risk Partners is a leading national insurance broker, providing diversified insurance products and solutions to its customers through partnering with growth-oriented agencies.

Frontline Road Safety Holdings / Bain Capital

Ares served as a lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Bain Capital's acquisition of Frontline Road Safety Holdings. Frontline Road Safety Holdings is a leading national provider of pavement marking services to roadways and airports across the U.S.

Ground Penetrating Radar Services ("GPRS") / Roark Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Roark Capital's acquisition of Ground Penetrating Radar Services. GPRS is a leading national provider of private locating services with a complementary suite of service offerings such as video pipe inspection, leak detection, and laser scanning services.

ID.me

Ares served as administrative agent and sole lender for a senior secured credit facility to support ID.me's continued growth plans. ID.me is a leading provider of digital identity verification for federal and state agencies, as well as enterprises, with a network of 139+ million verified members.

SageSure

Ares served as an administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support SageSure's acquisition of GeoVera. SageSure is one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed property markets in the US.

Vantive Health / Carlyle

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Carlyle's acquisition of Baxter International's Kidney Care segment, Vantive. Vantive is a global leader in kidney and acute care, manufacturing at-home and in-clinic dialysis products for patients. The Company has a 70-year legacy as a pioneer in kidney disease and vital organ therapies.

Vitu / Accel-KKR

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Vitu, a portfolio company of Accel-KKR, in its acquisition of the Dealertrack registration and titling business from Cox Automotive. Vitu offers a comprehensive technology platform that automates vehicle registration and other traditionally manual processes for automotive state agencies and car dealerships.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $546 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

