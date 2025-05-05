WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $182.0 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $172.4 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $361.2 million or $1.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.909 billion from $1.889 billion last year.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $182.0 Mln. vs. $172.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.909 Bln vs. $1.889 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.10Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX