WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to include the Paragon 28, Inc. acquisition and currency expectations. It raised annual revenue growth outlook to include Paragon 28, currency and the impact from current tariff proposals.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.90 to $8.10 per share on revenue growth of 5.7 to 8.2 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 5.7 to 7.7 percent.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $8.15 to $8.35 per share on revenue growth of 1.0 to 3.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.21 per share on revenue growth of 3.03 percent to $7.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.