BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX), Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Jens Holstein has decided to retire from the role at the end of his term on June 30, 2025.Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Ramon Zapata-Gomez as the new CFO of the company, effective July 1.Prior to this, he was CFO of Novartis AG's global biomedical research organization.In the pre-market hours, BioNTech's stock is trading at $104.68, down 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX