Beko successfully completes €125 million loan from Italian export credit agency SACE

10-year loan strengthens capital structure and supports strategic development

Agreement enhances opportunities for Italian supply chain partnerships and economic cooperation

ISTANBUL, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a leading global manufacturer of white goods, has secured a €125 million, 10-year push strategy loan with SACE, Italy's export credit agency and insurance-finance group, fully owned by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony in Rome bringing together Fatih Kemal Ebiçlioglu, Consumer Durables Group President of Koç Holding (the parent group of Beko); Baris Alparslan, Chief Financial Officer at Beko; and Alessandra Ricci, CEO at SACE. Their combined presence reinforced the shared commitment to strengthen economic cooperation.

This long-term financing strengthens Beko's capital structure and enhances the company's ability to pursue strategic growth. It also creates opportunity for future procurement from Italian suppliers, strengthening the European supply chain ecosystem and reflecting Beko's commitment to long-term financial partnerships. This operation is part of SACE's Push Strategy Program, which facilitates relationships between strategic foreign buyers and the Italian production system. In this context, Beko has committed to participating in business matching events with Italian companies to explore new commercial opportunities.

"This financing agreement with SACE represents an important milestone in Beko's long-term strategy," said Fatih Kemal Ebiçlioglu, Consumer Durables Group President of Koç Holding. "It creates valuable opportunities for collaboration with other Italian partners and supports our commitment to developing our operational capabilities sustainably and responsibly."

Baris Alparslan, Chief Financial Officer of Beko, commented: "This agreement provides important financial flexibility for our operations and reflects the confidence of leading global institutions in our long-term approach."

Alessandra Ricci, CEO of SACE: "We are proud to initiate this collaboration with Beko, a globally recognized industrial leader and strategic partner for our production system. This operation is a concrete example of how SACE's Push Strategy can create real opportunities for Italian businesses by promoting innovation and facilitating access to new value chains, in the complex global context."

BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank acted as mandated lead arrangers.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

ABOUT SACE

SACE is the insurance and financial group controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, specializing in supporting the growth of Italian companies through a wide range of solutions to facilitate export and innovation, including financial guarantees, factoring, risk management and protection, advisory services and business matching. With a network of 11 offices in Italy and 13 worldwide in target countries for Made in Italy products, SACE serves over 60 thousand companies, supporting their growth in Italy with a portfolio of insured operations and guaranteed investments of Euro 270 billion in around 200 foreign markets.

