WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $824 million, or $5.96 per share. This compares with $1.993 billion, or $14.03 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $8.174 billion from $8.403 billion last year.Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $824 Mln. vs. $1.993 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.96 vs. $14.03 last year. -Revenue: $8.174 Bln vs. $8.403 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX