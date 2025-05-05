Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Drew Zimmerman as President of the Company in place of Paul Cowley. Mr. Cowley shall remain as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

Paul Cowley states, "We are happy to welcome Mr. Zimmerman to our team. His extensive capital markets expertise, combined with his deep passion and commitment to the uranium sector, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to accelerate Indigo's growth. I am excited to collaborate with Drew as we take the next steps toward transforming Indigo into a leading uranium developer."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Indigo. The global uranium sector must advance to address a significant supply gap, and this supply-demand imbalance is especially pronounced in the United States. Being part of a team dedicated to strengthening the supply of critical minerals in such a pivotal time is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to our shared mission," said Drew Zimmerman.

Mr. Drew Zimmerman is a seasoned growth-oriented executive in the public and the global commodity markets. With over 14 years of experience, Mr. Zimmerman has served in high-impact roles including Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Director, and as a Derivatives Portfolio Manager at a national brokerage firm in Canada. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in International Business from the University of Victoria.

The Company also announces that, pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it granted incentive stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 580,000 common shares of the Company. These options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.07 per share, subject to vesting provisions.

