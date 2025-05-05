WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corp. (FTV) announced Monday the appointment of Neill Reynolds as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ralliant Corp., effective June 2, 2025.Reynolds brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience within complex, global, publicly traded organizations. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Wolfspeed.Prior to Wolfspeed, Reynolds held key finance leadership roles at Freescale Semiconductor, where he led the operational integration efforts following the company's $40 billion merger with NXP Semiconductors. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at General Electric in progressively senior financial roles.Reynolds brings to Ralliant a comprehensive skill set spanning finance, M&A, investor relations, business development, IT, supply chain, procurement, and operational execution.Additionally, Fortive announced the filing of the Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the planned spin-off of Fortive's Precision Technologies segment, to be named Ralliant, which remains on track for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX