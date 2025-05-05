TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said it has updated the terms of the collaboration and licensing agreement with Takeda. The company noted that the improved financial terms of the amended agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Nuvaxovid in Japan include an upfront payment, payment related to the 2024/2025 season, annual milestones associated with regulatory approvals and royalties on net sales earned every season moving forward.John Jacobs, President and CEO, Novavax, said: 'This partnership further validates our cutting-edge technology platform and proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant and our efforts to become a partner of choice.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX