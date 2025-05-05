Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to provide an update on exploration drilling at its Bald Hill Project in New Brunswick in the area of high-grade antimony mineralization in the Main Zone. The program is planned for at least 2,500 meters of drilling in approximately 20 drill holes targeting the high-grade Main Zone.

Highlights - Diamond Drilling at Bald Hill

Drilling commenced on April 15 with mobilization of drill and crews. Visual inspection of the core has identified antimony mineralization with thickness of up to 20 meters core length (approximately 12 meters true width). To date, six holes have been completed, totaling 1030 meters of drilling. Antimony mineralization has been identified in 5 drill holes. Core logging and sampling is underway with samples being submitted to Actlabs in Fredericton for processing and analysis. Assays are expected in approximately four weeks. Drilling is progressing very well with good core recovery and very little lost core.

Currently, six drill holes have been completed totaling approximately 1030 meters. The core is being logged at the Government of New Brunswick research and storage facility in Sussex NB, approximately 40 kilometers from the drill site. After logging and splitting, the samples will be transported to Actlabs facility in Fredericton (approximately 120 kilometers away) for processing and analysis. Approximately 200 samples have been submitted to the laboratory to date from the first five drill holes.

Figure 1: Location of Proposed ATMY Drilling (BH-25-01 etc.) and Past Drilling (BH-08-01 etc.), and the Surface Projection of the Main Zone Mineralization.

The proposed drilling program is focused on confirming intersections of high-grade antimony reported from previous historical drilling (eg. 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb). In addition, it is planned to explore the mineralization in areas adjacent to the higher-grade zones to expand the potential of the deposit.

The 3-D model developed by ORIX based on the previously reported drilling has proven very useful in refining our proposed drill locations. The model (Figure 2), along with the current drilling, will be used to determine the size of the antimony mineralization at Bald Hill and identify areas for extension of the mineralization.





Figure 2: Screenshot of Bald Hill Model Showing Proposed Drill Holes and Multiple Mineralized Lenses. Note: part of the focus of the current drilling will be to determine if the lenses are connected.

Jim Atkinson, CEO: "The drilling program is proceeding very well at Bald Hill. The use of the government facility in Sussex has been very helpful for the core logging. During the relogging of core in storage in Sussex, our staff have identified places where the past sampling may have been insufficient and we have resampled these areas."

Mr. Atkinson continues: "We are very pleased to be able to employ a local drilling company to complete this work - another example of the advantages of completing mineral exploration in New Brunswick!"

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick.

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 meters long.

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range, grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 .

. Potential to expand based on additional known targets.

The Bald Hill Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St. John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with Provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 meters have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700 meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb), including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the main zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony mineralization similar to the Main Zone, which has not been sufficiently explored.

The exploration plan in 2025 is to complete at least 2,500 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the drilling will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource by the end of the year. An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4 and 5% antimony (Sb)1). Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Antimony Resources Corp. also announces a private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 6,250,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.16 for a period of 24 months from the issuance thereof.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: AYMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in two antimony projects in New Brunswick - Bald Hill and Antimony 2.0. The Bald Hill Project is the site of a high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 kilometer along strike.

Antimony 2.0 Property, which is located approximately 25 kilometers west of Fredericton, New Brunswick, is approximately 15 kilometers northeast of the historic Lake George Antimony Mine. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4 per cent of the world's demand of antimony, from 1970 through 1992. The Antimony 2.0 Property comprises over 35 square kilometers of relatively unexplored ground with excellent access via provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

Antimony Resources' management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Antimony Resources intends to conduct exploration campaigns on each of its optioned properties with a goal of finding one or more minable resources. We are focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

