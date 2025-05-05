NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Monday reported positive data from Phase 3 QUASAR long-term extension study of TREMFYA in adults with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).Results from the study showed that patients treated with TREMFYA sustained clinical and endoscopic efficacy at Week 92. More than 70% of patients were in clinical remission and more than 40% of patients were in endoscopic remission at Week 92. Additionally, safety data were consistent with the safety profile of TREMFYA in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with no new safety concerns identified.In September last year, TREMFYA was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active UC. The drug is also approved in Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Crohn's Disease.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX