WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM), Monday announced the offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes.The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to refinance a portion of the $1.25 billion outstanding of its 6.125 percent senior notes, and fund a portion of the $1.8 billion five-year term loan to Ultium Cells LLC, its joint venture with LG Energy Solution.The company explained that the loan was received under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.Currently, GM is trading at $45.67, up 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX