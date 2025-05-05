Integrum AB: Integrum appoints Martin Hillsten as new Chief Executive Officer

Mölndal, Sweden, May 5, 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces the appointment of Martin Hillsten as the new CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds acting CEO Scott Flora, who will continue to support US marketing activities in an advisory capacity and remain on the company's Board of Directors. Martin Hillsten most recently served as CEO of Integration Diagnostics and has extensive experience in the sales and marketing of advanced medical devices in the US and other parts of the world.

Integrum is implementing a strategic shift to accelerate market penetration of the OPRA® Implant System, concentrating on the US and prioritized European countries. The strategy includes a focus on selected Centers of Excellence, a strengthened aftermarket approach, and an optimization of operations that is expected to generate cost savings of up to SEK 20 million annually when fully implemented in early 2026.

Martin Hillsten, born in 1978, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Lincoln, UK, and has 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry with an emphasis on implant products and diagnostic imaging. He most recently served as CEO of Integration Diagnostics, a company that develops, manufactures and markets products to measure the stability of an implant and its ability to integrate with bone tissue (osseointegration). Approximately 70% of Integration Diagnostics' revenues are derived from the US market. In addition, Martin Hillsten has held senior sales and marketing positions at Bracco Diagnostics. He currently owns 42,000 shares in Integrum.

"Scott Flora, in his role as acting CEO, has established an efficient and well-functioning structure to accelerate the market penetration of the OPRA® Implant System. With the appointment of Martin Hillsten as new CEO, we ensure that Integrum can fully leverage the strategic shift initiated by the Board earlier this year Martin's extensive experience in sales and marketing of advanced medical devices, both in the US and abroad, along with his dedication to creating value for patients and shareholders, will constitute huge assets as we continue to establish Integrum as a world leader in bone-anchored implant systems," says Beng Sjöholm, Integrum's Chairman of the Board.

Scott Flora will continue to support the implementation of Integrum's marketing strategy in the US in an advisory role and will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

"I have followed Integrum's development for a long time and have been impressed by the company's revolutionary implant system. The strategic shift now being implemented, focusing on optimizing sales and marketing efforts, has good potential to create significant shareholder value by offering OPRA® Implant System to enhance the mobility of an increasing number of amputees. I am now taking over the baton to ensure sales growth while we continue implementing cost efficiencies that will contribute to significantly improved operating margins," comments Martin Hillsten, incoming CEO of Integrum.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-05-2025 14:59 CET.

For more information, please contact:



Bengt Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70-531 38 11

Email: bengt.sjoholm@bsjab.se

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser.

About integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.