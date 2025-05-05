Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
70,000
53.6058
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
26,000
53.6144
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
2,000
53.6278
TQEX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
2,000
53.6135
AQEU
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
70,000
54.1729
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
24,000
54.1612
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
3,000
54.1687
TQEX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
3,000
54.1742
AQEU
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
70,000
55.0484
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
26,000
55.0717
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
2,000
55.0843
TQEX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/04/2025
FR0014000MR3
2,000
55.0672
AQEU
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.3148
XPAR
TOTAL
350,000
54.5690
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
