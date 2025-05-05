Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its phase 1 exploration work program (the "Program") at its Cameron rare earth elements (REE) property (the "Property") located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The field team will mobilize to the Property during the first week of May 2025.

Program Overview

The Program will include prospecting, geological mapping, soil and rock sampling, and geophysical surveys, following recommendations outlined in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Property. Highlights of the program include:

follow-up prospecting, mapping, and sampling in areas of elevated radioactivity and REE concentrations identified through historical and 2023 exploration activities;

ground geophysical surveying focused on three high-priority Areas of Interest (AOIs), designated T1, T2, and T3, characterized by strong magnetic responses and apparent conductivity within mafic granitic-gneissic rocks;

extension of geophysical surveys to delineate the full extent of the T1-T3 targets;

systematic prospecting and sampling across parallel radiometric anomalies and high-radioactivity zones identified in 2023 airborne surveys, particularly in the eastern and western portions of the Property; and

geological mapping and sampling across broad target areas in claims 1102761 and 1102755.

These efforts are aimed at refining priority targets for potential future phases of exploration.

"The start of our Phase I exploration program at Cameron marks a significant step forward in Powermax's growth strategy," stated Michael Malana, Director and CEO of Powermax Minerals. "The Property has shown highly encouraging rare earth and critical mineral potential through prior work, and we are excited to build on these results. With strong targets already identified, this program is designed to unlock further value and position Powermax at the forefront of rare earth exploration in British Columbia."

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax is a Canadian mineral exploration company, holding an option to acquire the Cameron REE (rare-earth element) property, comprising three mineral claims totalling approximately 2,984 hectares, located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Cameron REE Property

The Cameron REE Property consists of three contiguous mineral claims (1102755, 1102761, and 1102762) situated west of the Columbia River and Upper Arrow Lake. The area is accessible by Highway 23 from Revelstoke. The Property is underlain by quartzite, schists, and gneisses of the Monashee Complex and Mount Begbie assemblage, hosting prospective zones for rare earth elements, niobium, and lithium.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes statements respecting (i) the Program and the timing, scope and purpose thereof and (ii) the Company's growth strategy, intentions, plans and future actions.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250839

SOURCE: Powermax Minerals Inc.