WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $7.9 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $43.4 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $71.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $572.6 million from $515.3 million last year.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7.9 Mln. vs. $43.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $572.6 Mln vs. $515.3 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX