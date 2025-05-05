Phoenix Motor Inc. Awarded California DGS Statewide Contract for Zero-Emission Buses

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. dba PhoenixEV, a leading manufacturer of all-electric, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a multi-category contract by the California Department of General Services (DGS) for Battery Electric Buses (BEBs). PhoenixEV has been selected for the following vehicle categories:

Group 2 - 35-foot Battery Electric Bus (BEB)

Group 3 - 40-foot Battery Electric Bus (BEB)

Group 18 - Cutaway Battery Electric Bus (BEB)

This award enables eligible state and local government agencies across California - including transit authorities, school districts, municipalities, and other public entities - to directly procure PhoenixEV's zero-emission buses through a simplified, pre-approved purchasing process. By leveraging the DGS statewide contract, agencies can avoid lengthy bid processes, gain access to pre-negotiated pricing, and accelerate their fleet electrification goals with confidence in product quality, compliance, and support. This streamlined procurement pathway plays a critical role in helping public fleets transition to zero-emission vehicles while meeting California's ambitious climate and air quality mandates.

"We're honored to be selected by the California DGS for this critical statewide contract," said Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. "This is a significant milestone for PhoenixEV, not only validating the strength of our product lineup, but also enabling us to expand our reach and support agencies across California with reliable, zero-emission solutions."

PhoenixEV's lineup includes purpose-built BEBs engineered for high performance, long range, and optimized passenger comfort, with a strong focus on reliability, total cost of ownership, and ease of service. The DGS contract award follows recent momentum from the Company, including partnerships in autonomous vehicle technology and continued expansion of its Greenville, South Carolina manufacturing facility.

This contract award reflects PhoenixEV's continued leadership in delivering innovative clean transportation solutions tailored to the needs of public and private fleet operators.

For more information about PhoenixEV, please contact our media relations team at marketing@phoenixev.ai.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty and commercial EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

