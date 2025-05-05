DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.33 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 billion or $0.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $40.659 billion from $42.777 billion last year.Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.33 Bln. vs. $0.47 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $40.659 Bln vs. $42.777 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX