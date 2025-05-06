AMOEBA: Amoéba obtains an exceptional exemption in the Netherlands for its biocontrol product AXPERA for large-scale greenhouse trials

The Dutch greenhouse market is one of the most advanced and demanding in Europe.

Amoéba has obtained exceptional authorisation to use AXPERA on several crops, including food crops for consumption.

Chassieu (France), 6 May 2025 - 8h - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that it has received authorisation for large-scale trials of its biocontrol product AXPERA in the Netherlands. The permit was granted by the College voor de Toelating van Gewasbeschermingsmiddelen en Biociden (CTGB), the Dutch crop protection authority, and allows fruit and vegetables produced under the permit to be consumed.

A key market for Amoéba

The Netherlands is one of the world's leading greenhouse growers, with recognised expertise and high standards in terms of sustainability and agronomic efficiency. This strategic market represents an ideal showcase for demonstrating the added value of AXPERA, an innovative biocontrol fungicide targeting for example powdery and downy mildews.

? The Dutch greenhouse market: strategic leverage for Amoéba

European leader in greenhouse horticulture : the Netherlands has over 10,000 hectares of protected crops, mainly tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries and cut flowers.

: the Netherlands has over 10,000 hectares of protected crops, mainly tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries and cut flowers. Intensive, continuous production : unlike open field crops, greenhouse crops are grown all year round, enabling regular production cycles.

: unlike open field crops, greenhouse crops are grown all year round, enabling regular production cycles. High added value : these crops have a high economic value, both for the local market and for export.

: these crops have a high economic value, both for the local market and for export. High environmental standards : Dutch growers are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and are keen to see innovations that reduce the use of conventional plant protection products.

: Dutch growers are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and are keen to see innovations that reduce the use of conventional plant protection products. A structured market: solutions validated locally often benefit from rapid adoption in the rest of Europe.

Full-scale trials with exceptional exemption

The CTGB has authorised the use of AXPERA against powdery and downy mildews on several major greenhouse crops: tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, roses and gerbera.

Contrary to the usual practice of destroying crops from trials using products that have not yet been registered, the CTGB has granted an exceptional exemption. In view of AXPERA's low-risk profile, the Dutch authorities have authorised the consumption of fruit and vegetables harvested as part of these trials.

A strategic lever for future marketing

This large-scale trial program will enable Amoéba to:

Validate the effectiveness of the product under commercial conditions.

Integrate AXPERA into various greenhouse techniques used in the Netherlands.

Strengthen its visibility and credibility with Dutch growers.

This permit could also benefit Amoéba's potential future partner, Koppert, a world leader in biocontrol solutions based in the Netherlands, which will be able to continue trials under market conditions and speed up commercial roll-out. Koppert is very interested in the prospect of a rapid start-up in this highly strategic market, once the agreement under discussion has been signed.

"In mid-April, Amoéba received emergency marketing authorisation from the French Ministry of Agriculture for its biocontrol product AXPERA for treating downy mildew on grapes. This exceptional new authorisation granted by the CTGB represents much more than a regulatory milestone. It demonstrates the recognition by the authorities of our product's safety, and a key opportunity to enter one of Europe's most advanced markets for greenhouse crops. This new development brings us one step closer to our ambition of providing farmers with sustainable alternatives to conventional pesticides", says Jean-François DOUCET, Chief Executive Officer of Amoéba.

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

