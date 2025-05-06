EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 6 May 2025
Invitation to the Capital Markets Day 2025
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join our Capital Markets Day 2025.
We, the EPIC management team, will be delighted to welcome you at our brand-new property Campus Leman Building C in Morges for our first Capital Markets Day. The programme throughout the day will include presentations of the EPIC group and project developments, lunch and networking, as well as site visits to a number of our properties in the Lake Geneva Region. This will give you the opportunity to gain a better understanding of our ongoing projects as well as insight into EPIC Suisse vision on value creation.
We kindly ask you to register by 27 May 2025 at the latest with your contact details through E-mail to: investors@epic.ch. Full details of the day will be announced to registered participants at a later stage.
We look forward to personally interacting with you at our Capital Markets Day 2025.
Best regards,
About EPIC Suisse AG
2130158 06.05.2025 CET/CEST