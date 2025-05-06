ADS-TEC Energy has been building a strong position in battery-buffered fast charging systems. To date the company has largely operated through unit sales with some additional services. The $50m gross fund raise will enable a shift to providing a complete system and service delivery model, enabling ADS-TEC to participate in longer-term revenues than its charging infrastructure currently offers, while customers will benefit from an outsourced business model. This should generate a more stable and longer-term revenue stream for the company and shareholders.

