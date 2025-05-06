Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Interim report for Q1 2025

Executive summary

Financing secured to support continued growth

Freemelt's rights issue raised SEK 90 million before costs related to the rights issue, with the potential to secure an additional SEK 53 million through warrants in June 2026.

Quarter ends with record-high order book

Freemelt continues to make strategic progress and closed the quarter with a record-high order book of SEK 19 million, compared to SEK 3 million in the same period last year.

The energy sector drives demand for additive manufacturing

Freemelt expands its collaboration with UKAEA (United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority) through a new project order and the sale of an eMELT, machine, in addition to leading a feasibility study for the EU's F4E (Fusion for Energy) in fusion technology.

Strengthened position in the defense industry

The current geopolitical situation demands an urgent and significant strengthening of Europe's defense capabilities, and Freemelt has secured additional orders with Saab Dynamics.

Key figures Q1 2025

KSEK Jan - Mar Jan - Mar Full year 2025 2024 2024







Orderbook 19,342 2,652 12,388 Net sales 2,926 816 20,025 Operating result -24,084 -23,439 -90,896 Result after financial items -24,056 -23,435 -89,954 Balance sheet total 283,027 232,974 223,308 Solidity 90% 93% 90% Cash flow 55,355 -16,666 -17,538

Freemelt CEO Daniel Gidlund comments:

2025 has started with strong momentum, both globally and for Freemelt. In the first quarter, we secured 3 project orders and sold 3 machines. Following a recent period of major progress in MedTech, we made significant progress during the quarter in our other two strategic segments, defense and energy. During the quarter, we received an additional order from Saab Dynamics, further strengthening our position in the rapidly growing defense industry. In the energy sector, we have expanded our collaboration with UKAEA through another project order, alongside their purchase of our industrial eMELT machine. We have strengthened our financial position during the quarter through a successful rights issue, enabling us to continue executing our strategy to advance additive manufacturing in defense, energy, and MedTech.



The full report is available as an attached PDF and at Freemelt's website: https://freemelt.com/investors/financial-reports/



Freemelt will host a live webcast and Q&A on May 6 at 11:30 am CEST. The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/freemelt/q1-2025/. You can send your questions in advance through the link. The recording will be available afterward.

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com

