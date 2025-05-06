AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires international schools in Germany

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire the schools International School Potsdam and International School Erfurt in Germany. The acquisition includes operations in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school, with about 1,250 children and students in Germany. The acquisition is in line with AcadeMedia's international growth strategy, to generate 50 percent of Group sales outside of Swedish school operation. During 2025, the schools are expected to reach a turnover of EUR 16 million.

- We are proud to announce yet another international acquisition. We have held discussions with International School Potsdam and International School Erfurt management over a longer period and we are pleased to welcome them to AcadeMedia. The schools complement our current schools in Germany and strengthen our position on the German education market, says Kristofer Hammar, Director of business development at AcadeMedia.

The schools are located in Potsdam and Erfurt and were founded in 2005, and they have a strong position in the local community. The acquisition includes all shares and the seller is the company's founder and owner.

As previously communicated, AcadeMedia's board has decided on new strategic targets for international growth. They represent a new phase and a focused growth effort outside of Sweden with the aim of generating 50 percent of Group sales outside of Swedish school business. The acquisition of International School Potsdam and International School Erfurt is an important milestone in reaching this goal.

The acquisition is in line with AcadeMedia's target to expand internationally and is expected to add synergies to the current operation. AcadeMedia's international business currently includes Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, England, and Finland and stand for approximately 30 percent of total turnover.

About AcadeMedia

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 21,000 employees at our 860 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 209,000 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on

www.academedia.se.

