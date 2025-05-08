AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2024 - March 2025

Third quarter (January - March 2025)

Net sales increased by 9.2 percent and amounted to SEK 5,037 million (4,613). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.0 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 499 million (422).

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability and effects of IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 377 million (327). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -16 million (-11).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 241 million (215).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 2.38 (2.05). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 2.45 (2.30).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the third quarter was 111,603 (104,421), representing an increase of 6.9 percent.

First nine months (July 2024 - March 2025)

Net sales increased by 11.4 percent to SEK 13,903 million (12,476). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.9 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,174 million (958).

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability and effects of IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 813 million (682). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -14 million (-17).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 500 million (383).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 4.93 (3.64). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 5.60 (4.39).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the first nine months was 110,543 (105,155), representing an increase of 8.2 percent.

Comments from CEO Marcus Strömberg

In a world that is heavily affected by international politics and trade barriers, AcadeMedia conclude a third quarter with continued stable development. Our core business has limited points of intersection with what is happening, and we can conclude that our efforts and investments in quality continue to develop both growth and enhanced profitability.

In Sweden, unemployment remain high and higher vocational education continues to play a significant role for the labour market and the access to skilled labour. The Swedish government's spring budget contains a number of labour market initiatives. For example, expansion of the number of education places in higher vocational education as well as in regional vocational education is suggested. We have a special focus on apprentice-based educations, but we see a need for increased efforts from the business community to provide internships at a larger scale. Our education programmes are highly sought after, with high level of utilisation as well as strong results which further strengthen our position as the leading adult education provider in Sweden.

The high demand for preschool places in Germany continues to drive growth, while restored and fairer reimbursement generate improved profitability. In the quarter, we opened our 100th preschool in Germany coinciding with the Board deciding on new strategic targets with the aim to clarify the path forward for the continued international expansion. We have exiting times ahead of us towards the goal of 50 percent of business outside of Swedish school business.

New strategic goals drive international growth

To meet future needs and work towards the Group's vision of becoming a leading international education provider, AcadeMedia's Board of Directors has adopted new strategic goals for international growth. These represent a new phase and a focused growth effort outside Sweden, with the following goals:

50% of operations to be outside Swedish schools

AcadeMedia to operate 200 preschools in Germany

Leading school operator in Germany through acquisitions

Continued growth in private education and adult education

Establishment in new countries

These goals represent a choice of direction - from regional strength to European leadership. Achieving these goals is possible thanks to our quality, our culture and our local leadership.

Two important acquisitions, in Germany and the Netherlands

After the reporting period two important acquisitions were completed; the preschool group Yes! in the Netherlands with 22 preschools, as well as the International School Potsdam and International School Erfurt in Germany. In connection with these acquisitions, AcadeMedia secured financing by entering new loan agreements enabling future acquisitions and growth.

The expansion in Germany and Netherlands is a central part of our strategy to establish AcadeMedia as a leading European education company. They provide scalability, experience and a strong platform for further international growth.

Swedish schools are better than their reputation - let's go from good to best

Swedish schools are performing well internationally, as shown in the latest TIMSS report, among other things. At the same time, the debate about Swedish schools focuses too much on operating models (public vs. private) and too little on real improvements. We should bury the hatchet and focus on the real challenges facing schools.

To improve schools, TIMSS proposes five measures that AcadeMedia supports:

Raise ambitions - Set the goal of becoming a world leader in PISA/TIMSS and report on school quality openly. Phase out underperforming schools - Strengthen the Swedish Schools Inspectorate's mandate to intervene. Strengthen equality - Introduce early support measures and make school choice compulsory to combat inequality. Create a peaceful working environment - Reduce political micromanagement and administrative burdens for teachers and principals. Promote local cooperation - Allow municipal and independent schools to cooperate when student numbers decline.

New regulatory requirements for Swedish independent schools

The Swedish government has begun a review of the independent school system to ensure the effective use of tax funds and high-quality education. The inquiry on profits in schools, which presented its interim report in April, proposes stricter requirements for school owners, including a ban on profit distribution in the first years after the school starts, in the event of a change of ownership, when receiving state aid and in the event of quality deficiencies.

In principle, AcadeMedia welcomes clearer and more uniform regulation and will contribute to the process by analysing and highlighting the risks to freedom of choice and diversity that some of the proposals may entail if implemented in their current form. AcadeMedia is closely monitoring developments and is preparing to adapt its operations if new rules are introduced in order to continue offering high-quality education.

The inquiry's proposals will now be prepared and evaluated by the relevant authorities.

Improved quality results with higher teacher qualifications and increased satisfaction in Sweden

Our latest quality report shows that our determined efforts are yielding results. The proportion of qualified teachers has increased in all types of schools, which strengthens both the quality of teaching and student safety.

At the same time, both student and employee surveys show a positive trend: students feel happier and more engaged, and more employees respond that they are feel a strong commitment and recommend their workplace. This is a clear testament to our culture, our values - and our leaders out in the field. To read more, please see page 12.

We face exiting times ahead. Our employees demonstrate their commitment and expertise every day. Our mission - to give people the tools to shape their future - has never been more relevant. I would like to thank all my colleagues throughout our organisation for the work you do. Together, we are building the education of the future - in Sweden and in Europe.

Marcus Strömberg

President and CEO

AcadeMedia AB (publ)

Presentation of the report

A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 CET today, where CEO Marcus Strömberg, and CFO Petter Sylvan will present the report.

To participate in the conference call please register via this link:

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5008375

After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

To follow the presentation webcast on the following page: https://academedia.events.inderes.com/academedia-q3-report-2025/register

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on AcadeMedia web via:

https://academedia.se/om-oss/investerare/rapporter-och-presentationer/

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Strömberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 8 794 4200

E-mail: marcus.stromberg@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About AcadeMedia

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 21,000 employees at our 860 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 209,000 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se .

This information is information that AcadeMedia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET May 8, 2025.