AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia announces preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter 2024/2025

AcadeMedia's net sales increased by about 5 percent in the fourth quarter, of which about 5,5 percent was organic, and are anticipated to be SEK 5,120 million (4,856). The average number of children and students, excluding the Adult Education Segment, increased by 3.7 percent to 113,530 (109,510). Adjusted operating profit increased just over 12 percent compared to previous year and is estimated to approximately SEK 465 million (415).

- We summarize another stable year, both in terms of quality as well as financially. Notably, 90 percent of our first-year compulsory school students can now read, a ten-point improvement over three years, reflecting our investment in children's literacy. Teacher qualifications have also risen across our schools in Sweden, and we now have more than 110,000 children and students in our classrooms across Europe. Financially, we continue to generate international profitable growth, and we progress toward our target that international business together with the Adult Education Segment represent 50 percent of AcadeMedias total net sales - at year end it represented more than 40 percent. Several promising international acquisitions have been identified, and our strong financial position enables us to pursue them when opportunities arise, says Marcus Strömberg, CEO of AcadeMedia.

In the fourth quarter, all segments have developed well with continued good growth in number of students and improved profitability. Our international business continues to develop well with more children and improved profitability. The Swedish Compulsory School and Upper Secondary School segments show a solid development. The Adult Education Segment has developed very well with high demand for higher vocational education programmes, contributing to the strong profitability improvement.

All figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The year-end report for 2024/25 is published Friday August 29th 2025, at 08:00 CEST, as earlier communicated.

