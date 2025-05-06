StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim report January - March 2025

Financial highlights Q1 2025

• Net revenue of SEK 1,545 (1,739) million decreased by 12 (-0) percent organically.

• Gross margin of 81 (80) percent, an increase of 1 percentage point.

• Adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 402 (358) million grew by 12 (-14) percent.

• Adjusted EBITDAC margin of 26 (21) percent, an increase of 5 percentage points.

• Net results of SEK 23 (-10) million.

• Free cash flow amounted to SEK 194 (138) million, and for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 1,107 (828) million.

• Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to SEK 4,379 (4,643) million.

• Total net debt including all earnout liabilities amounted to SEK 5,656 (6,294) million.

• Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 1.93x (1.95x).

• Cash position was SEK 934 (877) million and SEK 1,390 (2,507) million of unutilized credit facilities.

"We reported net revenue of SEK 1,545 million in Q1 2025, an organic decline of 12 percent. Gross margin improved by 1 percentage point YoY, supported by a growing DTC (direct-to-consumer) share, now at 36 percent compared to 30 percent in Q1 2024.

Our cost savings program and more efficient UA spending drove an adjusted EBITDAC improvement of 12 percent YoY, amounting to SEK 402 million. Free cash flow was strong at SEK 194 million for the quarter and SEK 1,107 million over the past 12 months.

As announced, to accelerate our transformation, we have launched a strategic review to explore options for maximizing shareholder value of selected group assets".



Alexis Bonte, Group President and CEO, Stillfront

Key figures

2025 2024 Last 12 months 2024 MSEK Jan-Mar Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec Bookings 1,542 1,742 6,529 6,729 Net revenue 1,545 1,739 6,543 6,737 Gross profit 1,251 1,387 5,235 5,371 Gross profit margin, % 81 80 80 80 Adjusted EBITDA 534 516 2,274 2,256 Adjusted EBITDAC 402 358 1,702 1,658 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 26 21 26 25 Operating result (EBIT) 137 117 -6,436 -6,455 Net result for the period 23 -10 -7,345 -7,378 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK 0.05 -0.02 -14.45 -14.40 Earnings per share diluted, SEK 0.05 -0.02 -14.45 -14.40 Total net debt incl. cash earnout NTM 4,379 4,643 4,379 4,736 Total net debt incl. total earnouts 5,656 6,294 5,656 6,125 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout, x 1.93 1.95 1.93 2.10 Free cash flow 194 138 1,107 1,050 Free cash flow per share, SEK 0.39 0.27 2.18 2.05

Forward-looking statements

Some statements herein are forward-looking that reflect Stillfront's current views or expectations of future financial and operational performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the information set forth in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, technological, and legal uncertainties and/or risks. Forward-looking statements in this report apply only at the time of announcement of the report and are subject to change without notice. Stillfront undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law or stock market regulations.

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by almost 42 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

