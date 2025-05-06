Acast AB: Q1: Strong growth

Interim report January - March 2025



First quarter 2025

Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 535.4 m (412.9), which corresponds to net sales growth of 30% (25%). The growth was primarily driven by our North American region where net sales grew by 65%.

Organic net sales growth was 26% (23%).

EBITDA for the quarter was SEK -8.0m (-15.1), resulting in an EBITDA margin of -2% (-4%).

Adjusted for transaction costs related to Wonder Media Network of SEK 0.6m and costs incurred for a future re-listing of SEK 4.1m, the adjusted EBITDA was SEK -3.3m (-15.1), reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1% (-4%).

Operating loss amounted to SEK -30.9m (-34.8).

The result for the period amounted to SEK -92.7m (5.2), negatively affected by financial items amounting to SEK -60.6m (41.4) mainly stemming from effects of unrealized currency exchange losses

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.51 (0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 28.9m (-15.5).

The number of listens was 1,109m (1,124), a decrease of 1% compared to the same period last year.

The Average Revenue Per Listen (ARPL) increased to SEK 0.48 (0.37), reflecting an increase of 31%.

Other significant events

Acast completed the acquisition of Wonder Media Network (WMN) on January 2, 2025. WMN is a creative studio based in NYC that produces audio, digital, video, experiential and social campaigns for clients including Nike, Pfizer, GE and Mercedes Benz.

Comments from the CEO: Strong growth

We saw a robust start to 2025 with 30% sales growth, driven by an impressive 65% sales increase in North America. Continuing our positive trend, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 3 percentage points compared to the previous year. The macroeconomic uncertainty did not impact our campaign deliveries this quarter. We are proactively monitoring the situation and maintain the agility to adjust investment levels to secure our commitment to profitable growth.



30% sales growth: North America the primary growth engine

The year started strongly with a growth of 30 percent for the group, of which 26 percent was organic. North America had a significant impact on the group's growth, achieving a sales increase of 65% compared to the same period last year. Europe also contributed positively with a 17% sales growth, while Other Markets experienced a slight decline of 1% versus the same period last year.



Monetization momentum continues and listens stabilize

Our positive momentum in monetization continued, evidenced by a sustained rise in average revenue per listen to SEK 0.48 in the first quarter, a 31% increase compared to last year. Despite a marginal 1% decrease in listens compared to last year, the outcome represents the highest listens in four quarters, alongside continued growth in unique listener reach. Our commitment to enriching our network with valuable content remains a key priority. Notably, in April, we announced an exclusive ad sales partnership with The Athletic, bringing more than 35 high-quality sports podcasts with over 100 million annual global listens to our network.



Navigating strategic initiatives amid macro uncertainty

The gross margin for the first quarter was 37%, influenced by the lower gross margin in our rapidly expanding North American segment. Our operating expenses increased by 19% year-over-year, primarily due to our efforts aimed at capturing ROI in strategically prioritized markets. Recognizing the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we maintain a strong focus on cost management. We achieved further profitability improvements in Q1 with an adjusted EBITDA of SEK -3m, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1% compared to -4% in the previous year.



Targeting strong, profitable growth

Ahead of our Capital Markets Day in early April we announced new financial targets that underscore our focus on profitable growth. These targets aim for a 15% organic net sales growth between 2025 and 2028, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3-5% in full-year 2025, and positive cash flow from operating activities in full-year 2025. While acknowledging the uncertain macroeconomic environment, we have not experienced any impact on our campaign deliveries in the quarter. Having navigated economic downturns previously, we are confident in our ability to adapt our efforts and cost levels quickly and effectively if needed, to ensure profitable growth.



Ross Adams

Chief Executive Officer



