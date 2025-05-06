Ryde Group: Ryde Reaffirms Commitment to Gig Workers at NTUC May Day Rally, Supporting Inclusive Growth and Fair Work Practices

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde' or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, proudly reaffirmed its commitment to gig workers at the NTUC May Day Rally 2025, joining over 1,600 union leaders, tripartite partners, and fellow Singaporeans in support of a more inclusive, resilient workforce.

Held at Downtown East, Singapore, the annual rally was marked by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's first May Day address since taking office. PM Wong acknowledged the rapidly changing nature of work and highlighted the tripartite model as Singapore's key competitive advantage- uniting government, employers, and workers to shape a resilient and future-ready labour force.

Ryde - A Homegrown Champion for Platform Workers

Founded in 2014 on the principle of shared mobility, Ryde became the world's first on-demand, real-time carpooling app. Since then, it has grown into a publicly listed super app offering ride hailing and delivery services-anchored by its unwavering commitment to driver-partner welfare.

As a homegrown company, Ryde has consistently prioritised the well-being of Singapore's gig economy, particularly the driver-partners who keep its platform moving.

"Our presence at this year's May Day Rally was not just symbolic-it is a reaffirmation of our mission," said Subashini Thanakodi, Associate Director of Operations at Ryde Group. "We are building a platform that not only respects but also rewards the people who make our service possible."

Key Highlights of Ryde's Commitment to Worker Welfare

Ryde's mission is anchored in creating a dignified, sustainable and empowering experience for all its driver-partners-recognising that platform workers are at the heart of the mobility ecosystem.

Our 0% commission policy enables driver-partners to maximise and retain most of their earnings, strengthening income reliability amid rising operational costs and inflationary pressures. But Ryde's support goes beyond the industry-leading 0% commission policy. It is structured around a comprehensive framework known as the 7 Driver Commitments, designed to ensure fair earnings, safety first, professional development, dedicated support, job flexibility, active engagement and sustainability. In short, all our policies cater to the long-term well-being of our driver-partners.

Subashini Thanakodi, Associate Director of Operations at Ryde Group, shared, "Our participation in this year's May Day Rally highlighted the critical role of cross-sector collaboration, particularly the tripartite model, in shaping a workforce that is prepared for the future. We are building a platform that not only respects but also rewards the people who make our service possible." She further added, "At Ryde, we firmly believe that platform workers deserve the same dignity, respect, and opportunities as any other profession, and we are committed to turning this belief into reality."

Ryde also expressed its appreciation to the Labour Movement for its inclusive representation of all workers-whether full-time, freelance, or platform-based. The company continues to explore ways to enhance collaboration with tripartite partners, including government, employers, and unions, to improve social protections and ensure long-term security for gig workers.

As Singapore faces rapid transformations in the workforce landscape, Ryde remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to a future where flexibility and fairness go hand in hand, supporting a sustainable and equitable environment for all.

Looking Ahead: Tech with Heart

Ryde's ambition goes beyond transactions. It envisions a future where technology uplifts, mobility empowers and gig work is dignified and sustainable.

With a strong foundation in Singapore and a public listing on the NYSE American, Ryde is well-positioned to scale its impact across Southeast Asia-without losing sight of the gig economy workers who made it possible.

